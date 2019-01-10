Sugar Smart Enfield celebrates a successful first year

SUGAR SMART Enfield celebrated its first year tackling excess sugar consumption at Enfield Town FC’s home match against Lewes FC at the Queen Elizabeth II stadium.

A range of health and wellbeing providers and Enfield’s Mayor Cllr Saray Karakuş joined the players and supporters to help people eat better, move more and stop smoking.

Across Enfield 56 organisations – including Enfield Town FC – are already working towards becoming Sugar Smart and Enfield Council would welcome more to join. The campaign has achieved a lot in its first year; reducing sugar content in school meals by 25%; delivering Eat Better, Start Better training to child carers; and supporting many childcare settings to achieve the Healthy Early Years London award, a scheme by the Mayor of London to help reduce health inequalities.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Cllr Yasemin Brett, said: “I’m very proud of Enfield’s achievements over the past year to promote healthier, lower sugar alternatives and help make the borough healthier. Over-consumption of foods and drinks high in sugar is a major contributor to the health crisis, especially childhood obesity.

We want more organisations to become Sugar Smart by helping people in the borough to reduce their sugar intake. It’s vital that local businesses, organisations, schools and residents get involved. We know there is no one solution to obesity and poor diet and only a multi-pronged approach involving everyone will lead to long-term change. I encourage you to join the Sugar Smart movement now.”

With 60 % of Enfield’s adult population and 42% of our 11-year-olds obese or overweight, Enfield Council is committed to tackling the health of the borough.

In a recent survey, 87% of Enfield residents expressed overwhelming concern about the amount of sugar in food and drink, and nine out of 10 people thought action should be taken to help residents reduce their sugar intake.