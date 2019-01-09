“The Turkish Cypriots in the UK are very important for us”

NATIONAL Union Party (UBP) MP Resmiye Eroğlu Canaltay visited TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı.

During the vist, Resmiye Eroğlu Canaltay emphasized the importance of the unity of civil society organizations in the UK, saying that it should be strong and reflect on the country’s politcs.

Canaltay visited the TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı in the framework of the contacts, and received information from Tuncalı about London TRNC Representative works.

“The Turkish Cypriots in the UK are very important for us” said Canaltay.

Underlining that the Turkish Cypriots living in the UK are very important and that the works being carried out in this direction should be intensified, Canaltay stated that the Turkish Cypriots living in the UK will be more effective in British politics with the cooperation that will be formed.

 

