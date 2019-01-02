Pond life in Enfield

THE FRIENDS of Forty Hall Park have worked with Enfield Council to create a safe and sustainable pond island moving the unsightly original.

The new island is supported by rock rolls that are resilient and will offer protection from erosion, while the main body of the island has been planted with all manner of shrubs to support the lake’s eco-system and to provide safe areas for waterfowl and wading birds.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Cllr Güney Doğan, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has worked hard on this fantastic project – the Council officers, volunteers and in particular the Friends of Forty Hall Park Come the spring, the pond island will look absolutely beautiful but will also serve an important ecological function for birds, pollinators, insects and other wildlife.”

The next Music on the Lawn at Forty Hall will be held on Sunday, 30 June 2019.