Manchester stabbing treated as terrorist investigation

POLICE announced that the stabbing of three people – including a police officer – in Manchester is being treated as a terrorist investigation.

A man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack on New Year’s Eve at the city’s Victoria railway station.

Two knives were recovered at the scene and a property is being searched in the Cheetham Hill area.

The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital with “serious” but not life-threatening injuries.

A woman, aged in her 50s, suffered injuries to her face and stomach, while a man – also in his 50s – has injuries to his stomach.

The officer, a police sergeant in his 30s, sustained knife wounds to his shoulder during the attack, but has since been released from hospital.

Manchester Victoria railway station has reopened after the stabbings.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), told reporters at a briefing at force HQ the suspect lived in the Cheetham Hill area of the city.

At the briefing, Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said:

“There is wide reporting in the press about what the attacker allegedly said during the incident and because of this we want to be clear, we are treating this as a terrorism investigation”.