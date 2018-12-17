Haringey council takes a step to provide 1,000 homes

Haringey Council has announced that it has taken a step towards it urge to construct 1,000 council homes by safeguarding two housing sites in Haringey.

The sites which are in Tottenham and Seven Sisters, will be used to offer 141 council homes that it 14 per cent of the total pledged by 2022 in Labour’s local election manifesto.

Home at the Welbourne site, in Tottenham Hale, will be obtainable at council rents straight after the council authority come to a consent with the developer Argent Related.

The Pleva Crescent site, which is in Seven Sisters, will supply 10 homes at council rents.

Council leader Cllr Joseph Ejofar stated: he securing of homes for Haringey residents is central to what this administration set out to achieve – a target of 1,000 additional council homes over the coming four years.

Also staed that the within the agreement made before with Argent, a great amount of homes at the Welbourne site were expected to be shared ownership.

Ejofar said: his council has different priorities and made it clear that our preferred form of social housing is traditional council homes.

“Following further negotiations with Argent and the lifting of the cap on borrowing, we have been able to secure delivery of 131 council homes at the Welbourne site.”