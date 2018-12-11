Enfield Council takes energy efficiency to the next level ENFIELD Council continues to find ways in saving money, energy and carbon.

The Council’s ambition is to complete the energy retrofit of all 85 of its Council buildings, including the Grade 1 listed Forty Hall, the Civic Centre and the Dugdale Centre.

Enfield Council has stated that work will include installing LED lighting, solar powered photo-voltaic panels, lighting controls, insulation and optimising the performance of water, heating and cooling pumps in the buildings.

Shirley Rodrigues, London’s Deputy Mayor for Energy and Environment, said: “This is a fantastic example of regional and local government working together to save money, energy and carbon.

Through the Mayor of London’s RE: FIT programme we’re working closely in partnership with Enfield Council to help tackle climate change.”

Cllr Ahmet Öykener, Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Property and Assets, said: “The Council has already reduced its carbon footprint by 45% and these energy efficiency measures will add to this reduction in the next couple of years.

The Council has agreed to invest a further £1 million into the 18 buildings with the highest energy consumption. Works start this autumn, with Ameresco Ltd. appointed to improve the energy performance of the Council’s property and assets.”

Öykener further stated: “The Grade I listed Forty Hall will be among the first phase of buildings to be made more energy efficient and projects here include lighting upgrades, insulation and boiler management controls.”

In reference to the statements made by the council, energy saving projects in this initial phase will deliver annual energy savings of about £130,000 per year and 380 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, which is equivalent to 140 return flights from London to Sydney.