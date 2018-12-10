Brexit: May has called off Tuesday’s crucial vote!

Theresa May has called off Tuesday’s crucial vote on her Brexit deal in the face of what was expected to be a significant defeat by Tory rebels.

The prime minister is setting out her reasons for the delay in a statement to MPs.

Downing Street had been insisting the vote would go ahead.

The pound fell sharply in response, shedding 0.5% versus the US dollar to stand at $1.26, an 18-month low. The pound was 0.8% down against the euro.

Mrs May’s Commons statement will be followed by a statement from Commons leader Andrea Leadsom – and then a statement from the Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay on Article 50 – the legal mechanism taking the UK out of the EU on 29 March.