Young CTCA UK established THE Young CTCA UK has been newly established and has been noted to be a non-profit organisation run by volunteers.

According to the statement made by Young CTCA UK, their essential aim is to bring together young people within the society also strengthen and promote the Turkish culture.

The youth branch, which seeks to help local organisations by collecting donations for Turkish community organisation, will also support CTCA UK.

Young CTCA UK stated:

“We are looking for young committed, creative, active and driven individuals to join our organisation, to share their ideas and support our upcoming, fund-raising events and become part of this new dynamic group. Our ultimate goal is to make a difference and put smiles on people’s faces and of course have fun along the way. If you share our passion and want to meet new people and make positive changes then we would love to hear from you.

As volunteers the Young CTCA UK does not have a revenue stream and in order for us to achieve our big goals for our community we will initially need donations to cover the cost of our first event. The aim of this event will be to launch the Young CTCA UK, provide an opportunity for the younger generation to network and to gift any proceeds post the event to the Turkish community schools.

Please support our first charity launch event on the 11th January by donating. We are a transparent organisation and all our donations, expenses and profits will be audited and made available.”

CTCA UK Youth Committee:

Chair – Yasemin Ziya (university graduate)

Vice President – Tuncel Ibrahim (university student)

Accountant – Tolga Hacımuratlar (university student)

Secretary – Seniha İşçioğlu (university student)

Events Coordinator – Aslan Ertan (entrepreneur & business person)

Social Media – Sonay İbrahim (university student)

Promoter- Burak Çelikbilek (personal trainer)