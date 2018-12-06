‘Institution Policies Towards Women’ panel took place CHP UK Association organised a panel called ‘Institution Policies Towards Women’ on Wednesday, 5 December

CHP UK Chair Sibel Özçelik, Alevi Cultural Center Women Chair Zeynep Köşe, CHP UK Secretary Cangül Kartal and Women Inspire Woman Chair Yıldız Armstrong were the panel speakers.

The panel was moderated by the CHP UK Chair Sibel Özçelik. During the panel the policies of institutions towards women were discussed along with women in Turkey being granted with full universal suffrage on 5 December 1934.

Özçelik stated that on 5 December, 1934, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, provided women with recognition and universal suffrage before other countries in the world.

However, Özçelik further stated that despite this women are still facing many injustices and inequalities in various fields. Therefore, women should advocate their rights and speak out more.