Free parking offered in Haringey on Saturday

SHOPPERS and local businesses will get a Christmas treat again this year, with free parking offered by Haringey Council for Small Business Saturday in Haringey.

Small Business Saturday, on 1 December, supports the borough’s independent traders by encouraging residents and visitors to head into our town centres to do their festive shopping.

Parking will be free in all Haringey Council town centre car parks as well as the pay-by-phone (old Pay and Display) bays in town centres.

Other Small Business Saturday events will include the Winter Gifts Market at Collage Artspace in Wood Green High Road and the Tottenham Winter Festival at Tottenham Green with its tree light switch-on at 5pm. Spurs’ Ambassador Ossie Ardiles will be doing the honours, joined by Haringey Mayor Cllr Gina Adamou in the celebrations, as they switch on the lights together.

Small Business Saturday is part of a nationwide campaign marking the start of the Christmas shopping period and offers the chance to support local traders.

Harry Rashid, Chairman of Wood Green Business Improvement District, and local small business owner, said:

“Small and independent businesses are vital for our community and I urge everyone to come and visit them this weekend, but also throughout the rest of the year. We are lucky to have a diverse range of shopkeepers and traders on our high streets, and we must support them if they are to thrive in years to come.”