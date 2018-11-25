Christmas lights in Haringey The junction of Green Lanes with St Ann’s Road has assumed a distinctive feel, remodelled to feature new paving, decorations and a small clock tower.

HARINGEY Green Lanes, one of the major population centres for the Turkish-speaking communities, embraced the Christmas season on Saturday when the street’s regeneration was celebrated on 15 November, Thursday evening.

Among the participants were Enfield Southgate Labor Party Deputy Bambos Charalambos and Vice Mayor Kate Anolue.