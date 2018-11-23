Landlords watch out for the Hackney property licensing WITH the decision taken by the Hackney council, landlord who rented their house in Hackney are subjected to a new application.







WITH the decision taken by the Hackney council, landlord who rented their house in Hackney are subjected to a new application.

According to the recent decision, property owners who rented their house or apartment within the boundaries of Hackney Council should issue property licensing.

In recent years, the private leasing sector has increased the number of audits and new applications which highlighted tenant rights. Misinformation and unworked legal affairs make it almost impossible for the tenants to remove the problematic tenants from their homes.

Speaking to Londra Gazete in regards to Hackney Council’s property licensing application, Locus Real Estate Agency Manager Sergen Öztürk, stated that owners must be informed about the issue of renting properties.

Real estate owners who rented houses or apartments within the boundaries of the council, noting that many of the owners don’t know about the application, real estate owners can get all the necessary information by contacting Locus Estates.

Öztürk asserted that Locus Estates will guide those which want to put their property on rent. Locus will help with the necessary documents and licensing procedure with Hackney Council, alongside the completion of documents. Such as electrical and gas certificates.

Locus Estates mentioned that the most important issue in the council’s property licensing practice to work with a safe and qualified real estate agent. Thus, Locus Estate stated that property owners should visit their offices located in Hackney and Haringey or contact them online from www.locusestates.com or by calling 0207 249 2004.