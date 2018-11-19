35th anniversary of TRNC was celebrated in London

THE 35th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was celebrated at a reception on Thursday evening, 15 November at the Hyatt Regency Churchill hotel located in central London.

TRNC Educatıon and Culture Minister Cemal Özyiğit, Barones Meral Ece, Turkey’s Ambassador to London Ümit Yalçın, TC London Consul Çinar Ergin, TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı ,TRNC London Consul Ülkü Alemdar, Culture and Education Attache Gülgün Özçelik, diplomats, representatives of non-government organisations and hundreds of guests attended to the recepetion.

Cemal Özyiğit, Minister of Education and Culture of the TRNC and Oya Tuncalı, welcomed the gusts at the door and photgraphed the souvenir.

Speaking at the reception after Tuncalı’s speech, Ozyigit stated:

“My dears friends, I know for a fact that you guys are only as far away as a phone or an internet connection. Thus, you are all concerned about your family, friends and acquaintances for the problems which arise from the economic problems in Northern Cyprus.

I want you to believe that as the TRNC government we will pursue all necessary measures to remedy the social and economic problems, and of course Turkey has incredible contributions as well. We will solve these problems as soon as possible.

We’ve made a series of meetings and these contacts will continue throughout the period we are in London. We will make the most accurate determinations and accurate realistic solutions to solve these problems.”