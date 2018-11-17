Pupils in Enfield promise to cut down on sugar STUDENTS of George Spicer Primary School in Enfield Town have signed Enfield Council’s sugar pledge in a collective effort to get healthier and to make smarter food and drink choices.

STUDENTS of George Spicer Primary School in Enfield Town have signed Enfield Council’s sugar pledge in a collective effort to get healthier and to make smarter food and drink choices.

Pupils aged 5 to 11 years signed pledge cards where they promised to become ‘sugar smart’ by choosing to reach for healthier snacks, to eat at least five vegetables or fruit a day and/or to cut down on sugary drinks.

George Spicer School is one of 11 primary schools pledging to tackle excess sugar consumption through the Sugar Smart Enfield campaign.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Cllr Yasemin Brett, said: “We have been working hard with parents and pupils on the importance of healthy eating and have supplemented this with some fantastic opportunities to be involved in physical activities such as the Daily Mile and cycling.

It has been magnificent to see the support from schools such as George Spicer on reducing sugar intake and I am sure these enthusiastic children will also be asking mums, dads and carers to make the sugar pledge too.”

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Cllr Achilleas Georgiou added: “It is of huge importance that children have access to healthy, nutritious and filling food and to reduce the allure of sugary products… “