Kahramanmaraş Education and Culture Association offıcically established

THE British Kahramanmaraş Education and Culture Association has announced to be officially established.

Along with the initiative of the Kahramanmaraş Mayor Fatih Mehmet, the Kahramanmaraş Education and Culture Association has been established.

As a result of the consultation, Ali Kilinc was appointed as the president of the association, Ozkan Guven was appointed as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The founding members of the British Kahramanmaraşlilar Association has been noted as; Ali Kılınç, Şükrü Aybakar, Nevzat Kaya, İbrahim Altun, Rayif Dağ, Şerif Kuzu, İsa Gönen, Celal Tankişi, Musa Yurdagül, Ramazan Ganidağlı, Abdulhakim Dağ, Yusuf Kılınç, Özkan Güven, Bedran Çullu, Abdulkadir Özdemir, Nazmi Çayır, Hasan Huseyin Yıldız, Mehmet Emin Tankişi, Cuma Ganidağlı and Ali Demirci.

The statement shared by the association is as follows:

“Kahramanmaraş Association was established to bring together all the people of Kahramanmaraş living in England.

We will approach all Kahramanmaraş members equally and ensure to ensure all contributions to Kahramanmaraş. The Mayor of Kahramanmaraş Fatih Mehmet Erkoc has portrayed great support to the formation of this association. Although our mayor asserted that this association was a late formation, it is vital to become a strong structure and construct unity. We welcome all Kahramanmaraş citizens living in England to join us.”

President Ali Kılınç said that all associations and organizations belonging to Kahramanmaraş will be visited one by one, and their views will be noted. Hence, Kilinc asserted that one of their first aims was to meet the Turkish Airlines officials for a direct flight from London to Kahramanmaraş or its surroundings.

Contact details of the Kahramanmaraş Education and Culture Association:

Tel – 07794444008 Email – ingiltereKahramanmaraşlilar@gmail.com