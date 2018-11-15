Brexit latest: May hit by continuous resignations

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has resigned saying he “cannot in good conscience support” the UK’s draft Brexit agreement with the EU.

He was swiftly followed out of the door by Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey and junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman.

It comes hours after Theresa May announced that she had secured the backing of her cabinet for the deal.

Chief whip Julian Smith said the PM “will not be bullied”.

She is currently making a Commons statement on the Brexit agreement.

Mr Raab – a Leave supporter who was promoted to the cabinet to replace David Davis when he quit in protest at Mrs May’s Brexit plans – is among a group of senior ministers thought to be unhappy with the agreement.

After Rabs resignation, Works and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey has declared her resignation.

In her resignation letter, Esther McVey told Mrs May the agreement does not “honour the result of the referendum, indeed it does not meet the tests you set from the outset of your premiership”.

“We have gone from no deal is better than a bad deal to any deal is better than no deal,” she added.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, a ministerial aide at the education department, has quit.

Northern Ireland minister Shaliest Vara and Brexit minister Suella Braverman have also resigned.