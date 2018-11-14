City Hall attempts to tackle gender stereotypes A programme has been launched by City Hall, for helping schools in London to challenge gender stereotypes to ensure that no child is held back by their gender.

The capital will lead the way in championing gender equality in schools by funding a new Gender Action award. Developed by the Institute of Physics (IOP), King’s College London (KCL), UCL Institute of Education (IOE) and University Council of Modern Languages (UCML), the Gender Action award encourages the entire school to unite to challenge gender stereotypes by putting gender equality at the heart of all aspects of school life.

Schools, colleges and nurseries will be able to work through four levels of award – supporter, innovator, champion and beacon – as they make changes that will put gender equality at the heart of everything they do. Gender Action will provide them with guidance on challenging stereotypes, share best practice to improve gender balance within subject and career choices, and lead by example when engaging with school governors, parents and the local community.