£62 million granted for housing in Haringey A £62,858,000 grant has been allocated to Haringey by the Mayor of London, which can help us to build 848 affordable homes, including more than 500 council homes at council rents.

Cllr Joseph Ejiofor, Leader of Haringey Council, said:

“This vital GLA funding can help pay for 848 desperately needed affordable homes for people in Haringey – including more than 500 council homes at council rent. We are thrilled our bid has been successful.

In Haringey, we are committed to delivering 1,000 council homes by 2022 and this funding will help us with that. This bid is a really significant step and shows our clear commitment to providing homes for Haringey residents who need them most.

Everybody deserves a safe, secure home, yet we have 9,500 people on the waiting list – this is unacceptable. There is a housing shortage across the country, and we must all work together to tackle it.”