Families have taken Haringey Council to court

FAMILIES have taken a north-east London council to court over cuts to services for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Hackney Council reduced funding across each of the five strands of its SEND budget earlier this year.

John Roden says the council “ignored concerns” about the way the cuts would affect his five-year-old granddaughter, Hope, who has a rare genetic condition.

The council said it is “on the same side” as the families.

A two-day judicial review at the High Court began on Wednesday, following similar cases in Surrey and Bristol.

Alongside three other families, John and Hilary Roden are challenging the cuts in Hackney, as well as the way the council creates its education, health and care (EHC) plans.

 

