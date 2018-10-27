Ara Güler remembered in London LONDON’s Turkish speaking members of the community came together and formed the London Alternative Photography Group.

LONDON’s Turkish speaking members of the community came together and formed the London Alternative Photography Group. The group holds weekly meetings and this week the group organised their meeting for the master photographer and journalist Ara Güler.

Ara Güler, a Turkish photographer who was best known for capturing poignant and nostalgic images of a bygone Istanbul but who also portrayed famous figures and everyday life in far-flung lands, died on last week in the city he so lovingly chronicled. He was 90.

Founded last year under the name of the London Alternative Photography Group (LAPS) and photographer members at all levels, the group came together to get to know Ara Güler closely.

Around 30 people watched a documentary film about the famous photographer. LAPS manager Emrah Şahbaz, made a short evaluation after the documentary screening and stated that Güler’s death opened a difficult hollow to fill within the photographic community. The meeting ended after some LAPS members voiced their opinions.