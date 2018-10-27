TRNC London Representation will hold a reception on 15 November

THE London Representation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will hold a reception on Thursday, November 15th.

The reception will be held on Thursday, November 15 at the Hyatt Regency London at 19.00pm. The reception will be hosted by the TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı and her spouse İlhan Tuncalı on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the TRNC.

TRNC ESTABLISHMENT

The declaration of Independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was a unilateral declaration of independence from the Republic of Cyprus by the Turkish Cypriot parliament on 15 November 1983.

Eight years after the Turkish Federative State of North Cyprus was proclaimed (in 1975), the declaration of North Cyprus was presented to the Turkish Cypriot parliament in North Nicosia by Turkish Cypriot Leader and Northern Cypriot State President Rauf Denktaş on November 15, 1983.

Containing text espousing human rights and a desire to live side-by-side with the Greek Cypriot population, it ended with a declaration that Northern Cyprus was an independent and sovereign state, naming the entity the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The Turkish Cypriot Parliament passed a unanimous resolution later that day ratifying the declaration.

