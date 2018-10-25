Turkish Cypriot Youth Association: “We will be the voice of the youth” TURKISH Cypriot Youth Association UK has announced that they have established their youth association.

The Turkish Cypriot Youth Association was founded by young people living or studying in England, hence they have clarified that they officially established their association on 21 October 2018. Turkish Cypriot Youth Association stated that they aim to create a strong voice by combining the Turkish Cypriot youth who were born and raised in the UK also the youth which migrated from Cyprus.

The founder of the youth association stated:

“We have many Turkish Cypriot young people living or studying in England, thus we decided to establish a youth organisation to gather the Turkish Cypriot youth in the UK under a single roof. We are an independent youth union and we will be the voice of the youth.

We have established this association to determine the problems and needs of young people and produce solutions. Turkish Cypriot Youth Association aims to contribute to the development of youth policies by carrying out social, cultural, education, health, and sports activities.

One of our main objectives is to bring young people together in the structure of unity and togetherness in order to engage the societies living in the diaspora. Therefore, Turkish Cypriot youth will do what is necessary to prevent assimilation.

However, we can only achieve this with the support of our community. It is important for our community to direct their children, grandchildren, and friends to our association. If our youth want to join us, all they have to do is reach us.”

You must be between the ages of 16- 28 also living or studying in the UK to join. Contact details:

Tel: 07594507041 Mail: kibristurkgenclik@gmail.com Facebook: kibristurkgenclikbirligi