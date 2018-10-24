Nuisance parking to become illegal A new law drafted by the Minister for Home Affairs could make parking on private land without permission illegal.

A new law drafted by the Minister for Home Affairs could make parking on private land without permission illegal. At the moment, there is no formal law on parking on private land, meaning that any car, unless illegally owned, cannot be removed.

A trial is to take place in Jersey to see if making ‘nuisance parking’ illegal is successful and cost-effective. The law proposed would allow illegally parked cars to be removed and also make it unlawful for a car to be clamped if left on a driveway or private parking area.

Nuisance parking, the act of parking on private lands, such as a driveway, without prior permission is currently legal thanks to a loophole in the law. All of this is about to change with the introduction of a nuisance parking law.

This new law gives private landowners the chance to fight back against parking is sure to be well received. While the current trial is only happening in Jersey, there will be many motorists across the country who are welcome to this trial starting and the future it holds for them.

The draft Motor Vehicles (Removal from Private Land) (Jersey) Law – will allow landowners to; remove vehicles from their land when the vehicles do not have permission to be there. Also, apply to the Petty Debts Court for an order preventing persistent ‘nuisance’ parking on their land

The law is set to come into play, once debated and approved, at the beginning of 2019, and a selection of State approved removal companies will carry out the work to ensure compliance is met and all involved can trust the team carrying out the work.