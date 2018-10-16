UK wage growth increases to fastest since 2009

2 saat önce
0 99 Bir dakikadan az

UK unemployment has reduced by 47,000 to 1.36 million within the last three months, official statistics show.

In the last three month period, wages despite bonuses increase by 3.1% in comparison with last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has noted that this is their fastest pace in the last decade.

UK workers see strongest growth in basic pay in a decade.

The Bank of England’s chief economist, Andy Haldance, asserted that he perceived signs of a “new dawn” for British wage growth.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

3 saat önce
68

Evacuated train passengers could have died

1 gün önce
156

Banksy artwork self-destructs after sold for £1 million

2 gün önce
435

14 year old girl’s sentenced for bomb hoax on Tube

3 gün önce
197

London councils request for power to take over ‘ghost homes’

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin