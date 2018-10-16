UK wage growth increases to fastest since 2009

UK unemployment has reduced by 47,000 to 1.36 million within the last three months, official statistics show.

In the last three month period, wages despite bonuses increase by 3.1% in comparison with last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has noted that this is their fastest pace in the last decade.

UK workers see strongest growth in basic pay in a decade.

The Bank of England’s chief economist, Andy Haldance, asserted that he perceived signs of a “new dawn” for British wage growth.