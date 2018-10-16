‘Enfield Landlords Forum’ will take place ENFIELD Housing Partnership is hosting a Landlords Forum event on 18 October Thursday evening.

The demand for privately rented accommodation continues to rise making it even more important for landlords to keep up to date with their responsibilities to provide safe and secure accommodation whilst at the same time, it is becoming ever more complex to be a landlord, with new rules governing landlord’s duties to check tenant’s immigration status and many other aspects of renting.

Enfield Housing Partnership invites you to come along to a free event to hear presentations and discussions on the following subjects;

Safer Renting – “Legislative reforms and tenancy matters”

LBE Benefits Team – “Universal Credit, Welfare Reform & Benefit Cap”

LBE – Trading Standards – “Letting Agency reforms; fire safety; and EPC”

NLA – “Regulation, financial and taxation changes in the letting market”

Citizen Advice Enfield – “Case studies on issues raised by tenants”

There will be an opportunity to network, discuss and share experiences with other landlords and the Enfield Housing Partnership.

The Enfield Landlords Forum will take place 18 October Thursday evening at 6pm, at Dugdale Centre located in Enfield.

