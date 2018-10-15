Banksy artwork self-destructs after sold for £1 million
BANKSY has released a video showing how he secretly built a shredder into one of his paintings that self-destructed after it was sold for more than £1m.
The framed Girl With Balloon, one of the artist’s best known works, was auctioned by Sotheby’s in London.
Moments after the piece was sold, the canvas of a girl reaching for a heart-shaped balloon shredded itself.
Quoting Picasso on his Instagram, Banksy wrote: “The urge to destroy is also a creative urge – Picasso.”
