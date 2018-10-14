Crucial call to save the world from ‘climate crisis’ SCIENTISTS have made the most crucial warning yet in regards to the dangers of rising global temperature, they added it’s the final call.

The report which is formulated on keeping the rise under 1.5 degrees C, outlines that the world is totally off track, advancing towards 3C.

Sticking to the desirable target of 1.5C about pre-industrial levels will demonstrate “rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society”.

Hence, this will be incredibly expensive however the window of opportunity remains open.

As a result of three years of research and a week of discussion between scientists and officials during a meeting in South Korea, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate (IPCC) has published an important report on the impacts of global warming of 1.5C.

The crucial 33 – page Summary for Policymakers unquestionably bears the hallmarks of strenuous negotiations between climate researchers determined to stick to what their studies have portrayed and political representative further worried with economies and living standards.

Although the inevitable understanding, there are some essential messages which come through loud and clear.

“The first is that limiting warming to 1.5C brings a lot of benefits compared with limiting it to two degrees. It really reduces the impacts of climate change in very important ways,” said Prof Jim Skea, who co-chairs the IPCC.

“The second is the unprecedented nature of the changes that are required if we are to limit warming to 1.5C – changes to energy systems, changes to the way we manage land, changes to the way we move around with transportation.”