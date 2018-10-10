Man stabbed on train at Hackney Central A man has been stabbed on London Overground train just before the train stopped into an east London Station.

A man has been stabbed on London Overground train just before the train stopped into an east London Station.

The man stabbed was attacked as the train approached to Hackney Central station shortly before 18:00 on Tuesday.

Hazel Orton one of the witnesses of the incident, spoke to the BBC that she saw a man on the floor “breathing heavily and…holding his chest where there was a dark patch”.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the victim’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

One man has been arrested.

Hazel Orton stated that a “wave of people came running past me, there was shouting and commotion and then an emergency alarm went off. I looked to my right and there was a guy on the floor.”

Commuter Nick Renaud-Komiya said: “I saw a guy with a knife in his hand walking towards me, he was shouting a lot but I couldn’t get any of what he was saying.

The police arrived really quickly and they grabbed him and had him hold up against the police car.”

The train was evacuated at the station and services resumed at about 20:00 on the route.