British Alevi Federation shares aşure

THE British Alevi Federation (BAF) organised an aşure day in the Enfield district of London on 30 September, Sunday. Whereby, many people attended to the events and aşure was served to everyone.

The event took place in a warm atmosphere.

Speaking to Londra Gazete, the British Alevi Federation President Israfil Erbil stated that aşure signifies union, togetherness, love and sharing. Erbil further stated:

“Just like the different grains in the boiler come together to make a sweet taste, the different people around the world should unite and become an aşure. For nearly two weeks in all parts of the UK, aşure has been distributed. After the Muharrem fasts, aşure has been boiled and distributed. Hence, this is symbol of unity and sharing.

We desire peace to the world and a better world to live in. Colour, language, religion and race should be pushed a side and the values of love and respect should be promoted. Just at the different grains in the boiler formulate a sweet taste, people in the world should come together with their differences just like aşure.”