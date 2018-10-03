2 men wanted after theft in McDonalds, Southgate Police have released images of two men wanted in connection with a theft in Southgate on Tuesday, 31 July.

A bag containing money, bank cards and jewellery worth a total of around £12,000 was taken from McDonalds on Chase Side, N14 at around 22:45hrs. New CCTV images have been circulated by police in an appeal for anyone who recognises them to come forward.

PC Tom Barker of Enfield Police is leading the investigation said: “The jewellery – which included a gold Omega watch and a diamond ring – was of great sentimental value to the owner and they are distraught someone has taken it and failed to hand it in… The watch and jewellery are very distinctive – do you recognise any of these items? Have you been offered them to buy?

“Anyone who recognises these men or who has information that could assist this investigation should contact police immediately.” If you have any information, you can call Enfield Police on 101/ 0208 345 1212, quoting ref: CHS 20180801035732 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.