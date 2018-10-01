Buying in the Med? Check out North Cyprus First Busy Bees Estate Agents, with offices in Bogaz and Girne (Kyrenia), are presenting some fabulous properties and investment opportunities at the London Excel Investors and Property Show, Stand 328.

Busy Bees Estate Agents, with offices in Bogaz and Girne (Kyrenia), are presenting some fabulous properties and investment opportunities at the London Excel Investors and Property Show, Stand 328.

Warm and friendly North Cyprus is one of the hidden gems of the Mediterranean offering some truly exciting investment opportunities for either private buyers or business people seeking profit opportunities.

Buy to let investors. You will find some stunning new build and off plan developments offering great features including: Rental guarantees, Finance plans, Off plan savings and much more. You will also find great deals on re-sale villas and apartments with a strong demand for rental property driving excellent returns potential.

Buy for investment in property or land. Prices are currently highly attractive in comparison with other Mediterranean countries. A fantastic time to buy purely as an investment.

Buy for holiday use or full time residence. Many of our clients buy initially for holiday home use and find the lifestyle and welcoming warmth of the Cypriot people so enchanting they just retire here full time. The choice is yours and prices to suit all budgets make all things possible. Want to be near a golf course? No problem. Want to be near a sandy beach? No problem. Want stunning views? No problem. Want to be near a yacht marina? No problem. Just tell us your dream and we will do our very best to make it come true.

We are a leading government registered real estate agency in Northern Cyprus offering a friendly and professional service and a wide portfolio of properties and land. Please visit our web sites. www.busybeesestateagents-cyprus.net (English) or www.kktcemlak.online (Turkish). Email us at: sales@busybeesestateagents-cyprus.com Telephone/Whatsapp (009) 05338769166