£1bn cuts to come for councils across England

LOCAL authority funding is set to be cut as the government further reduces funding again, with council bosses in England say the “worst is yet to come”.

The County Council Network (CCN) predicts “unpalatable cutbacks” next year as the councils identify at least £1bn savings to plug a £1.5bn shortfall by 2020. It also warns the risk of some council’s stripping their services back to a minimum ‘core offer’ is growing.

Cllr Paul Carter, chairman of CCN and leader of Kent County Council said: “Counties will work hard to deliver the savings required, but the scope for making deliverable savings has dramatically reduced, and decisions for next year will be truly unpalatable if we are to fulfil our statutory duties… Without additional resource, the worst is yet to come.”

The CCN, represents 36 larger authorities, surveyed its members on their budgets and next year’s cuts. Thesurveyshowed the planned cut: 58% said highways and transport, 47% said libraries, 45% said early years and youth clubs, 44% ear-marked public health services and 36% said children’s services. Also making clear that non- from non-statutory services funding will be cut to ensure the fund are spend on statutory services are provided

A Ministry of Housing, said local authorities were responsible for their own funding decisions and have powers to increase their funding by increasing business rates and development systems, “but over the next two years, we are providing councils with £90.7bn to help them meet the needs of their residents”.