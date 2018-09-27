Enfield council called to solve the Enfield Town decline TORIES called the Enfield Council to take immediate action to stop the decline in Enfield Town.

The Conservative group criticised the Labour-run council’s approaches for subscribing to an increase in the number of empty stores. Hence, the Tory group called the Enfield Council to get rid hikes in parking charges and contemplate reforming business rates.

However, members of the Labour group asserted that the central government’s austerity schemes were liable for the decline in Enfield Town and further noted that they were already in the process of tackling this dilemma.

Conservative leader Cllr Joanne Laban commented that measures arranged to appeal to businesses within the borough had not experienced the desired impacts as a result of many retailers had to move away from the town due to new shopping centers.

Cllr Laban stated: “The Conservative group knows that free parking is out of the question. But if recent price increases could be reversed, it would help Enfield Town. The problem is on our front door, and we have to act.”

The Enfield Council leader Nesil Çalışkan said that the council is already taking action to solve this issue also the council officers had come together with business leaders and traders to find out their concerns and desires.