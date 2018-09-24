London is no longer the world’s financial capital New York has over taken London as the world top financial centre. In a report publish New York is now ranking 788 point passing London’s 786.

In a report publish New York is now ranking 788 point passing London's 786. It's thought that due to the 'uncertainty' the UK currently faces while the Brexit process is underway has caused this change, seeing this drop in the ranking as superficial effect that does not show the true standing of London's financial situation.

“These centres may be the main beneficiaries of the uncertainty caused by Brexit,” the Global Financial Centres Index said.

Stephen Jones, chief executive of UK Finance, said: “The UK remains a world-leading financial centre and it is important we work hard to maintain this position post-Brexit.”

Other capital across the world also have seen a shift, Hong Kong is now just behind in third place on 783. Zurich, Frankfurt, Vienna, Milan and Amsterdam are “significantly” up this indicating that the European cities are seeing fast growth and helping them move up the ranking, this also could be a ripple effect of the insecurity of Brexit within the European Union. Zurich is up from 16 to nine, Frankfurt from 20 to 10, Amsterdam from 50 to 35, Vienna from 64 to 51.