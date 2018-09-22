Thirty five arrested in Hackney after police operation THIRTY five people have been arrested following a series of linked arrest warrants, as part of a long-running operation targeting suspects involved in drug-dealing and violence in Hackney borough.

In the latest operation, called Operation Ballymore, police carried out a series of dawn raids across Hackney on Thursday, 13 September, with nine warrants executed at addresses in and around the Stoke Newington area.

14 people aged between 17 and 50 – ten adult males, two women and two male youths – were arrested on suspicion of drug and money laundering offences. Around £40,000 of cash was seized along with around half a kilo of class A drugs.

Detective Inspector Matt Webb from Hackney Gangs Unit said: “This has been a hugely successful operation with a huge number of arrests, some of whom were charged and remain in custody. Some of them have already been before the courts and been jailed… This operation shows our ongoing commitment to making our streets safer by investigating and targeting people involved in gang-related violence and criminal activity which harms communities… We urge anyone who suspects any criminal activity in their neighborhood to report it to police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”