TRNC London Education and Culture Attaché Gülgün Özçelik: “Children should not forget their language and culture“

TRNC London Education and Culture Attaché Gülgün Özçelik, said that the children are the most valuable assets should learn their mother tongue and culture stressing that they should not forget the language and culture. Speaking to the London Newspaper, Özçelik stated that for this 2018 -2019 academic year they will be working with 11 teachers from North Cyprus and wished students and teachers all the successes.

“CHILDREN SHOULD NOT FORGET TO LANGUAGES AND CULTURES”

Özçelik stated that children are our futures most valuable assets and that they should learn their mother tongue and their cultural history. Especially people who struggled with living away from their motherland must not forget their language and culture. Otherwise, they are doomed to disappear in the community they are in.”

“WE APPRECIATE TURKISH LANGUAGE AND CULTURE SCHOOLS “

Özçelik, spoke of her appreciation of the services provided by the Turkish Language and Culture Schools with great devotion and volunteerism and says that they support their work; “We appreciate and wholeheartedly support the services that the Turkish Turkish Language and Culture schools give to our children with great devotion… Success in both English schools and higher education is vital for students, their families and our society. In addition to the education they have seen in the English schools, they will be able to improve their Turkish language skills and their success in the GCSE and A level examinations. Because of the dense Turkish population living in the UK, Turkish has a great advantage in finding a job and in the advancement of business life.”

”FAMILIES SHOULD SEND CHILDREN THE TURKISH SCHOOLS “

Özçelik stated that Turkish Language and Culture schools can only offer one day of the week in limited hours and that children cannot be able to learn Turkish in this short period of time. “Children can learn Turkish best from their parents. In addition to language, they must also remember their culture. For this reason, we expect our families to send their children to Turkish Language and Culture Schools and wish all our students success in the new academic year.”