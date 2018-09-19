Russian citizen Gerard Depardieu seeks Turkish passport: Report from Pyongyang “I will visit Turkey in October and talk to [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan,” Depardieu was quoted as saying by daily Aydınlık.

French actor Gerard Depardieu, who received Russian citizenship in 2013, said he now seeks to obtain a Turkish passport, a Turkish newspaper reported on Sept. 17 from the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

“I will visit Turkey in October and talk to [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan,” Depardieu was quoted as saying by daily Aydınlık.

The 69-year-old actor was in Pyongyang with his friends from the People’s Republic of Korea-France Friendship Association.

Depardieu had renounced his French citizenship over his homeland’s new wealth tax laws.

In addition to Russian citizenship, he also holds an Algerian passport. (HÜRRİYETDAILYNEWS)