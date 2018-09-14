London is no longer the world’s financial capital New York has over taken London as the world top financial centre.

New York has over taken London as the world top financial centre. In a report publish New York is now ranking 788 point passing London’s 786.

“These centres may be the main beneficiaries of the uncertainty caused by Brexit,” the Global Financial Centres Index said.

Hong Kong is now just behind in third place on 783. Zurich, Frankfurt, Vienna, Milan and Amsterdam ghave “significantly” increase their ranking.

Zurich is up from 16 to nine, Frankfurt from 20 to 10, Amsterdam from 50 to 35, Vienna from 64 to 51

Stephen Jones, chief executive of UK Finance, said: “The UK remains a world-leading financial centre and it is important we work hard to maintain this position post-Brexit.”