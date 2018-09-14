Charity will be delivering free food to Enfield primary schools

Hundreds of school children and their families are being given free, nutritious food that would have previously been thrown away, courtesy of charity The Felix Project. Around 12,500 meals a week to people in need are provided by The Felix project’s Enfield depot alone. Enfield Council’s Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, took a tour of the charity’s distribution centre in Enfield this week, where she learned about the aims of the project, how good food is being put to use to help meet the nutritional needs of families and at the same time, helping to reduce the mountains of waste from unsold or unwanted produce. The project is now delivering to over 20 of Enfield’s primary schools, so parents and children can take away food to prepare healthy meals or snacks. Cllr Caliskan said: “Our schools play an incredibly important role in providing healthy and nutritious meals to children, to help them reach their full potential mentally and physically. By also opening their doors to the incredibly generous The Felix Project, we are making sure pupils will be able to continue on their healthy journeys at home. “We recognise that some people are struggling to make ends meet, and in this day and age, it’s regrettable that some people have to turn to food banks. So we are grateful that The Felix Project is happy to work with our schools which are ideally placed to support families. “This project also benefits the whole borough. By involving local businesses and volunteers, we not only come together to weave a stronger fabric in our community but we are also helping the environment by reducing food waste and seeing the real value of good food.”