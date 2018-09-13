Course registration has started at DAY-MER The Turkish and Kurdish Community Solidarity Center, which operates in response to the problems and needs of Turkish and Kurdish communities living in London

The Turkish and Kurdish Community Solidarity Center, which operates in response to the problems and needs of Turkish and Kurdish communities living in London, continues to carry out many cultural and artistic activities within the Day-Mer and London Community Center (NLCH).

According to DAY-MER’s statement, drama, saz, folk dances, violin, guitar and piano courses for both children and young people will resume in September.

General counseling services will also continue to be provided on Mondays and Tuesdays. It has been declared that, the courses, which were organized jointly with adults last year, the Workers’ Educational Association (WEA) college, especially for women, will continue this year. Registrations and leveling for ESOL Entry 1 and Entry 2 (English) courses are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 12 and Thursday, September 13, from 9.30 to 11.30. The women’s literacy course will start on Wednesday, October 3rd. The Turkish literacy course will be held between 10.30 and 13.30. Another course that started last year and will continue this year is the Kurdish literacy course. DAY-MER explained that the Kurdish literacy course, “This course for adults is open to all men and women. The painting course, which started last semester and in which women developed their artistic talents, which they expressed to themselves, will also begin the first week of October. Course registration starts at the London Community Center, where more children and young people are attending courses and activities on Saturday, September 8th. Courses starting from September 15; guitar, violin, saz, piano, drama, folk dances. The Stars Chorus, which was launched at the Stars camp during the Easter holiday, was included in the courses for children at the London Community Center due to the high level of interest and demand.” Those interested in these courses can call for more information, DAY-MER: 02072758440 and the London Community Center: 07756241553.