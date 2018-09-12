Council worker admits fraud A council worker has admitted defrauding around £60,000 from the Grenfell Tower victim fund.

Jenny McDonagh, 39, took cash meant for survivors of the tragedy and victims’ grieving family members using pre-paid cards.

The Kensington and Chelsea Council finance manager spent the funds on trips to Dubai and Los Angeles, expensive dinners and online gambling.

McDonagh, described as a “serial fraudster”, admitted fraud and theft.

She obtained the money “while being neither a survivor or bereaved family member”, Scotland Yard said.

After the fire, McDonagh withdrew £62,000 over 10 months, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.