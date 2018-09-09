Queen II. Elizabeth’s jewels entrusted to Turkish designer TURKISH fashion designer Zeynep Kartal, who lives in England, will be presenting three jewellery’s which belong to Queen II. Elizabeth on the occasion of London Fashion Week.

The London Fashion Week is set to occur 15 September.

The three precious jewels, has been authorised to be used with the special permission from the royal family, will be entrusted to Zeynep Kartal for the first time in history.

The jewels belonging to the Queen’s personal collection will be displayed on Zeynep Kartal’s three designs for the 2019 spring and summer festival.

Kartal stated, “I always aimed to establish a cultural bridge between my country and England. It is a great use the jewels from Queen II. Elizabeth’s collection on my designs. My happiness has also doubled since this special permission was granted to a Turkish fashion designer.”