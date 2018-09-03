Bike crash in Dalston leaves women in critical conditıon

A pedestrian is fighting for her life after being knocked down by a cyclist in a hit-and-run crash.

2 saat önce
0 33 Bir dakikadan az

A pedestrian is fighting for her life after being knocked down by a cyclist in a hit-and-run crash.

The woman, believed to be in her 50s, was crossing Kingsland High Street, in Dalston, east London, at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday when she was struck.

The Met said the male cyclist initially stopped after falling off his bike, but then fled the scene.

A bike was found abandoned nearby in Approach Close, Stoke Newington. No arrests have been made, police said.

The pedestrian was critically injured and remains in hospital with “life-threatening injuries”.

Det Con Darren Case said: “This is a shocking incident as it appears the cyclist involved did not stop to assist the victim or contact the emergency services, instead making off.”

 

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

1 hafta önce
244

Farewell to Zehra Başaran from Women’s Platform UK

2 hafta önce
227

No misconduct for Rashan Charles death

2 hafta önce
297

Teenager in a critical condition after mass stabbing in south London

3 hafta önce
209

Man arrested after Westminster car cash

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin