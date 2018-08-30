TWPA celebrates Eid, the Feast of the Sacrifice TURKISH Women’s Philanthropic Association (TWPA), one of the oldest and most successful associations operating across London, came together to celebrate Eid on Thursday, 23 August.

TURKISH Women’s Philanthropic Association (TWPA), one of the oldest and most successful associations operating across London, came together to celebrate Eid on Thursday, 23 August.

TWPA conventionally comes together to celebrate Eid with its members. On the third day of the feast, TWPA officials and members met at a restaurant in north London to celebrate Eid.

TWPA President Ayşe İbrahim underliend the importance of Eid celebrations and used the following expression:

“On this special day we remember the values which strengthen our unity, goodness, tolerance and solidarity.”

Ayşe Ibrahim emphasized that Eid celebrations are the reason of strengthening love, respect and brotherhood among people in our society.

“Gathering together on Eid has become a traditional norm for TWPA and we all had dinner together in a pleasant environment with are members. The feast of sacrifice, defines the restoration of broken hearts, forgiveness of mistakes and it is a unique opportunity for everyone to meet together within common values. Feast of sacrifice is important to raise awareness and strengthen solidartiy” as stated by Ayşe Ibrahim.

Ayşe Ibrahim also stated that TWPA has begun its preparations for their fair which is traditionally held every year. The fair will take place at the end of the year, whereby the association will present their handcrafts, art and food. The fair will take place at the TWPA buildiing located in north London, Turnpike Lane.

TWPA members will introduce their beautiful work which they have prepared throughout the year.