LONDON Ambassador Abdurrahman Bilgiç of Turkey has announced that 30 August Victory Day will be celebrated on Thursday, 30 August.

London Ambassador Abdurrahman Bilgiç and Armed Forces Attache Colonel Ismail Candan Açcı would honour a reception they will give in regards to the 96th anniversary of Victory Day.

The reception will occur on Thursday, 30 August between 12:300 and 14:00 at 69 Portland Place, London W1B 1QS.

Only those with an invitation may attend.

30 AUGUST VICTORY DAY

Victory Day in Turkey commemorates the key Turkish victory against Greek forces in the Battle of Dumlupınar (August 26-30, 1922). The outcome of the battle, which took place in Kütahya province in western Turkey, determined the overall outcome of the Turkish War of Independence (1919-1923).

Although foreign forces left the country for good in the autumn (or fall) of 1922, Turkish people accept August 30 as the date of the Turkish troops’ overall victory. Victory Day was first celebrated in only a few cities in Turkey – such as Ankara, Izmir, and Afyonkarahisar – on August 30, 1923. It became a national holiday in 1935.