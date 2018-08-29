30 August Victory Day will be celebrated on Sunday

THE Turkish holiday of “Victory Day” which fall onto 30 August will be celebrated on Sunday, 2 September.

Due to the bad weather conditions last week Sunday, the Turkish holiday of Victory Day has been postponed to be celebrated on Sunday, 2 September at Highbury Fields.

The event has been organised by Atatürk Thought Association. The association has underlined the importance of celebrating and remembering such an important day.

Further stated: “30 August Victory Day is a noble day when the Turkish forces defeated the imperialist forces and therefore it is celebrated every year with great joy and remembrance. As Turkish people living abroad, one of our primary aims should be to thrive and teach next generations these important days and story behind them.”

The event will take place on 2 September, Sunday at Highbury Fields. The Atatürk Thought Association has asserted that the weather is expected to be 24 degrees on Sunday.