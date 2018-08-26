Over 1,000 complaints for the N- word

OVER 1,000 complaints have been made regarding Celebrity Big Brother to the media watchdog Ofcom

58 dakika önce
0 54 Bir dakikadan az

OVER 1,000 complaints have been made regarding Celebrity Big Brother to the media watchdog Ofcom – after just five days of it being on air.

They relate to when contestant Rodrigo Alves used the N-word in a conversation with another housemate.

Some viewers suggested Channel 5 should have removed him from the show for using the offensive word.

Producers gave him a “final warning” and said if he repeated the language he would be evicted from the house.

Ofcom said it has received 1,048 complaints about the incident, which was shown on the second day of the reality TV show.

Rodrigo used the word when describing what kind of partner he preferred.

Ofcom is currently deciding whether action will be taken against Channel 5 for its handling of the incident.

“We will assess these against the broadcasting code before deciding whether to take it forward for investigation,” it said in a statement.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

5 gün önce
363

Virgin Media leaves a hole in customer’s walls

1 hafta önce
194

Yalçın family continues to seek for justice

3 hafta önce
250

Facebook and Instagram establishes time limit

4 hafta önce
333

Racist social media post from Enfield councillor

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin