Ally Pally knows the way to a Londoner’s heart

FREE foodie festival StrEATlife was back again on Saturday, 18 August for the day of its summer run, and has served up a whole buffest of tasty eats. Alongside sets of DJ Jazzie B.Street food and booze? Ally Pally sure knows the way to a Londoner’s heart.

The celebration sees the palace’s grounds awash with delicious street food traders, refreshing beverages and great live music, backed by spectacular views over London.

From Pink Cactus’ freshly made tortillas and tacos to Leo Bao’s traditional steamed buns, to the ice cream cab and Los Churros Amigos’ fresh churros, there were delicious varieties of foods and desserts.

There were lots for veggies and vegans too, including Antonino’s authentic Neapolitan pizza and Wholefood Heaven’s Buddha bowls. These delicious noodle boxes won Best Main Dish at the British Street Food Awards, and are sure delighted veggies and meat-eaters alike.

We all know that street food pairs just nicely with a craft beer. The festival’s bars hold over 20 craft and cask brews, with refreshing beverages from the likes of Pin Up Brighton, Rouge USA and Dinkelacker.