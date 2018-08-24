Joan Ryan demands Government to solve Enfield’s GP crisis JOAN Ryan MP has called on new Health Secretary Matt Hancock to honour the Government’s promise to give Enfield its fair share of extra GPs by 2020, following growing pressure on local health services.

In a letter to the Health Secretary, Ms Ryan raised concern over Enfield Clinical Commissioning Group’s (CCG) August 2018 GP Patient Survey, which found that just 78% of patients rated the CCG as good – compared to 84% nationally.

Joan Ryan MP said:

“Due to Government cuts, people in Enfield are facing a year-round crisis in access to local, public health services.

The situation facing our community is clear: people are struggling to see their GP when they need to and our vital A&Es are coming under more pressure to meet the demands of a growing population.

I have repeatedly challenged Government Ministers about the need for extra GPs and greater investment in our borough’s health services.

The Government must honour their promise to the people of Enfield so that our community will get the extra GPs we require to keep up with demand.”