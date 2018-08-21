Appeal after security guard is assaulted on Green Lanes

An image have been released of a man the police would like to speak to after a serious assault on a security guard in Green Lanes (N8) Harringay.

On July 15 two men entered a supermarket on Green Lanes around 22.20hr, one of the men walked to the alcohol section and took beer and wine from the shelves before making his way to the exit without paying.

The victim, a 55-year-old man, attempted to call police. The victim was then punched and kicked in the face before the males made off.

The victim required hospital attention for a fractured cheek bone and cuts and bruises.

Detective Constable Sarah Ward, of Haringey police, said: “This was a needless and horrible assault on a man who was doing his job. I ask anyone who knows who this male is to contact us as soon as possible.”

Polices are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 2513/15 Jul or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.